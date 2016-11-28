Kramvis is the 2017 Industry Medalist

The American Section of the Society of Chemical Industry has named Andreas C. Kramvis its 2017 Chemical Industry Medalist. Kramvis, who is vice chair of Honeywell and former CEO of the firm’s performance materials and technologies unit, will receive the award at a dinner in his honor on March 7, 2017, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The award recognizes his performance at Honeywell and as a thought leader in management methodology.
