Novartis opts to buy Selexys Pharma

Novartis has acquired Selexys Pharmaceuticals, a specialist in hematological and inflammatory disease. The deal comes after successful Phase II clinical trials of Selexys’ SelG1, an antibody that treats vaso-occlusive pain in patients with sickle cell disease. The value of the deal could amount to $665 million, including an undisclosed up-front payment and milestone payments. Novartis obtained the exclusive right to acquire Selexys and SelG1 in 2012.
