PTT still considering Ohio ethylene cracker

PTT Global Chemical continues to review plans to build an ethylene cracker complex in Mead County, Ohio, in light of what it sees as uncertainty in U.S. tax and energy policy, which could influence the availability of feedstock ethane from cheap shale gas. The Thai chemical company says the project would have a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker, plus downstream polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol plants. PTT is evaluating engineering bids and preparing documentation for potential lenders. However, the firm is still looking for partners. Marubeni had been mentioned as a partner when the project was unveiled a year ago but not recently.
