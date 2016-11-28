Rutgers gets Thermo drug making tool

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Rutgers University’s engineering research center for structured organic particulate systems will work together on continuous drug manufacturing techniques. Under the agreement, the center has acquired a Pharma 11 twin-screw extruder/granulator from Thermo Fisher. The center, in Piscataway, N.J., will use the tool to test hot-melt extrusion and wet granulation processes for making tamper resistant and sustained release oral-dose drugs.
