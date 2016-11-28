Shire to augment Cambridge presence

Shire will expand its operations in Cambridge, Mass., by establishing a rare disease “innovation hub” in Kendall Square. The firm has leased a 32,000 m2 building at 500 Kendall Street, adjacent to space it currently occupies at 650 Kendall Street. Last year, Shire closed a facility in Pennsylvania and set up its U.S. headquarters in Lexington, Mass. The British company says it employs more than 3,000 people in Massachusetts and has nearly 400 job openings in the state.
