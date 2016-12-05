AbbVie’s Humira held onto top spot despite biosimilar threat

Among the top 10 pharmaceutical products in 2016, biologics beat out small molecules, and treatments for cancer and inflammation dominated the field. Holding the lead again was Humira, a monoclonal antibody targeting inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. At $16.1 billion in sales, Humira outpaced the next-best-selling drug by more than $6 billion.
In second place is Gilead Sciences’ hepatitis C drug Harvoni, which grew rapidly after launching in late 2014. Sales cooled considerably—but not unexpectedly—this year as successful treatment has led to a decline in the patient population.
Among the firms behind the top products, Roche stands out for having three. But its leading cancer biologics—as well as Humira, Remicade, and Enbrel— will face biosimilar competition.
|DRUG NAME
|TYPE
|MARKETER
|INDICATION
|2016 SALES
($ BILLIONS)
|% CHANGE
FROM 2015
|Humira
|Antibody
|AbbVie, Eisai
|Inflammation
|16.1
|13
|Harvoni
|Small molecule
|Gilead Sciences
|Hepatitis C
|9.9
|-29
|Enbrel
|Protein
|Amgen, Pfizer
|Inflammation
|8.7
|0
|Remicade
|Antibody
|Janssen, Merck & Co.
|Inflammation
|8.5
|1
|Rituxan
|Antibody
|Roche
|Cancer
|7.4
|4
|Revlimid
|Small molecule
|Celgene
|Cancer
|7.0
|21
|Herceptin
|Antibody
|Roche
|Cancer
|6.9
|5
|Avastin
|Antibody
|Roche, Chugai
|Cancer
|6.9
|1
|Lantus
|Peptide
|Sanofi
|Diabetes
|6.2
|-11
|Januvia/Janumet
|Small molecule
|Merck & Co.
|Diabetes
|6.1
|2
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter