December 5, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 48

Millionaires, mergers, mosquitos, and more made for big stories in 2016

Cover image:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 48
Pharmaceuticals

Pharma year in review

Millionaires, mergers, mosquitos, and more made for big stories in 2016

Cautious optimism for an HIV vaccine

Largest clinical trial in seven years to test the efficacy of an HIV vaccine is kicking off in South Africa

PPG counts on chemistry to give it an edge

Under Chief Technology Officer David Bem, a growing research force leverages acquisitions and technology to invent new paints

  • Environment

    Perspectives: When are industries judged fairly?

    In seeking to understand how people rate risks, psychologists break the big question down into many small ones

  • Business

    Big pharma and biotech pour into Cambridge, England

    Among the city’s growing pains, housing costs are rising and laboratory space is becoming tight

  • Synthesis

    Teaching aryl Grignards new synthetic tricks

    Classic organometallic reagent reacts with bench-stable oxaziridines to forge C–N and C–O bonds

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer reduces drug conjugate immune reactions

Substitute for polyethylene glycol enhances performance of existing immune-hindered drugs

Business & Policy Concentrates

Chemistry and Pop Culture Collide in New Novel and Possible TV Show

 

