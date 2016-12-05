Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Elliot Richman

A lifelong love of learning moved this chemist from lab bench to newsroom to classroom

by Ryan Cross
December 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elliot Richman
Elliot Richman stands in front of a high school science project on diabetes in 1962.
Credit: Elliot Richman

1962
Steeped in science

 

Elliot Richman was the kind of kid who would read the Merck Manual for fun. “I would walk to school and tell kids about leprosy or malaria. They may have thought I was odd, but they were also interested,” he says. Richman’s father was an oral surgeon in New York City whose patients included Albert Einstein, Enrico Fermi, and J. Robert Oppenheimer. “I never met them, but their aura pervaded my childhood in a way,” Richman says. Called “the science guy” in high school, he went to the University of Rochester to study biology.

1967
Conversion to chemistry

 

Richman (seen at right) took organic chemistry his sophomore year of college with a professor who underwent a preacher to teacher transition. “That professor brought his conversion skills to chemistry, and I caught that passion from him,” Richman says. He switched his major to chemistry and freely elected to take advanced math courses, a move emboldened by his roommate Steven Chu, future physics Nobel Prize winner and U.S. Secretary of Energy. But his strongest skills lay in bench work, which led to his Ph.D. at Rochester and a postdoctoral program at Columbia University.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elliot Richman
Elliot Richman and a colleague as postdoctoral students at Columbia University.
Credit: Elliot Richman

1977
Newfound knack for writing

 

“I enjoyed writing my thesis more than anybody else I knew,” Richman says of his postdoc days. That realization led him to consider a career in science writing. He had no writing credentials but managed to connect with an editor at the Medical Tribune who handed Richman a stack of medical journals. “Pick an article from each of these, write a news story, and I will critique you,” the editor said. Richman sent in his sample clips and was hired immediately.

2002
Transition to teaching

 

Richman enjoyed “imposing order on a chaotic world” as a writer and editor for many publications for 25 years. But after 9/11, he wanted to instill new meaning into his career by sharing his “head full of scientific knowledge” with young people. Richman says writing is all about “boiling down and focusing information for target audiences, and that is exactly what I do as a teacher.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elliot Richman
Elliot Richman in his classroom at Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, N.J.
Credit: Elliot Richman

Today
Science as a story

 

In his 15th year of teaching, Richman emphasizes that chemistry is more than a collection of facts and equations. “It is a story of human intellectual development over centuries,” he tells his students at Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, N.J. Richman says if his students retain only one thing after the final exam, he hopes it’s that “chemistry is demonstration that the natural world is knowable, albeit through hard work.”

Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at cenm.ag/careerladder.

Check C&ENJobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Lawrence T. Scott
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hessy Taft
Louis L. Skaletzky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE