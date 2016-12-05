Drug firm may have used tainted heparin

FDA has issued a warning to the Chinese drug ingredient manufacturer Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceuticals for failing to investigate results that showed some of its heparin may have been extracted from animals other than pigs. Shandong-based Dongying tested batches that showed its heparin may have been extracted from cattle, goats, sheep or other ruminants but didn’t investigate suppliers, FDA found. North American and European countries currently allow heparin only from pig sources. Heparin from sheep or goats has never been tested on humans.
