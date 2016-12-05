Evonik clinches deal for biobased methionine

Successfully completing a bid that was announced last month, Evonik Industries has signed an agreement to acquire Metabolic Explorer’s fermentation-derived methionine business for about $48 million. Evonik currently produces methionine, an animal feed additive, via a petrochemical route, although it uses fermentation to produce other amino acids. Evonik says the acquisition will expand its technological leadership in amino acid production.
