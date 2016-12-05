Linde, Praxair merger talks back on again

Industrial gases giants Praxair and Linde have confirmed that they are again in talks to combine the two firms. Discussions originally started in August, but ended two months ago. If the two were to unite, they would have combined annual sales of close to $28 billion and a global market share of about 40%. The combination would dwarf their next largest competitor, Air Liquide, which recently completed the purchase of Airgas and has sales exceeding $20 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter