MedImmune, Abpro form research venture

MedImmune, the biologics division of AstraZeneca, and Abpro, a synthetic biology specialist, are collaborating in a spin-off company, AbMed, that will develop antibodies targeting angiopoietin-2 and vascular endothelial growth factor (Ang2-VEGF). AbMed will operate as a subsidiary of Abpro, which will receive development and commercialization rights to research programs. MedImmune will receive development, regulatory, and sales milestone and royalty payments. MedImmune will also take a minority equity stake in AbMed.
