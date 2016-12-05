Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer reduces drug conjugate immunogenicity

Substitute for polyethylene glycol enhances performance of existing immune-hindered drugs

by Stu Borman
December 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

An analog of polyethylene glycol (PEG) causes fewer immune reactions than PEG. PEG conjugation has been widely used to increase the longevity of drug action and protect drug molecules from being attacked by the immune system. However, prior exposure to PEG from its widespread use in consumer products, foods, and drugs has caused many people to develop immune reactions to the polymer itself, potentially reducing the efficacy of PEG­ylated drugs and causing unwanted side effects. To address this problem, Ashutosh Chilkoti of Duke University and coworkers developed a brush polymer called POEGMA, poly[oligo(ethylene glycol) methyl ether methacrylate], as a PEG substitute (Nat. Biomed. Eng. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/s41551-016-0002). They used a technique called in situ atom transfer radical polymerization to conjugate POEGMAs having different numbers of ethylene glycol side chains to exendin-4, a therapeutic peptide used clinically to treat type 2 diabetes. The conjugates reduced or eliminated immune interactions with preexisting PEG antibodies in patient plasma samples compared with those of two FDA-approved PEG­ylated protein drugs. And the conjugates didn’t reduce drug efficacy, as tested in mice. The findings suggest that POEGMA may be an attractive next-generation replacement for PEG­ylation of peptide and protein drugs.

Cartoon of extendin-POEGMA conjugate
Credit: Nat. Biomed. Eng.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-rays activate cancer drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Attaching ‘unlinkable’ drugs to antibodies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE