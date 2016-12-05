Sanofi gets Warp Drive aminoglycosides

Sanofi has taken in-house an early-stage antibiotics program developed by its partner Warp Drive Bio. The novel aminoglycosides were discovered using Warp Drive’s genome mining technology, which involves searching the sequences of bacteria for gene clusters that encode for analogs of known antibiotics. Sanofi has been an investor in Warp Drive since 2012 and earlier this year agreed to pay up to $750 million for the rights to gram-negative antibiotics and molecules that modulate the oncology target Ras. Sanofi will be responsible for preclinical and clinical research for the aminoglycosides.
