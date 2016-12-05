Waters, Bruker back phenotype network

Instrument makers Waters Corp. and Bruker are backers of a newly launched International Phenome Center Network. Initiated by the National Phenome Center at Imperial College, London, the network includes the Phenome Center at the University of Birmingham, the Singapore Phenome Center, and the Australian Metabolic Phenotyping Center. The network aims to create harmonized centers of analytical science focused on understanding the interactions between genes and the environment leading to disease. Waters’ mass spectrometers and Bruker’s nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers are used to phenotype tissue samples.
