Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

A focus on data

Regulators got serious with firms that modify manufacturing records

by Jean-François Tremblay
December 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

If there was any doubt, regulators in the U.S. and Europe made it crystal clear in 2016 that they are serious about forcing drug manufacturers to maintain the integrity of their manufacturing records.

In August, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a 44-page document that explains to manufacturers the steps they should take to maintain data integrity during the manufacturing, testing, and distribution of their pharmaceuticals. In April, FDA issued a similar document stressing that maintaining data integrity is an integral part of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), a set of constantly updated drug manufacturing regulations.

In 2016, as they have done for the past three years or so, regulators on both sides of the Atlantic issued warnings against, or even banned, drugs made by companies that falsified data or that didn’t strictly control access to their batch records. The offenses uncovered by regulators varied widely in their seriousness.

At the mild end of the spectrum, Shanghai Desano Chemical Pharmaceutical received a warning letter from FDA for failing to investigate out-of-spec test results and for not documenting the results of some quality tests. At the more serious end, India’s Megafine Pharma was cited after a technician disclosed to an FDA official the outright falsification of data from a drug stability test. Pharmaceutical ingredients produced by Megafine are currently banned in the U.S.

FDA and EMA consider a comprehensive, unfalsified set of manufacturing data to be essential to their ability to assess companies’ compliance with cGMP. Many industry watchers agree.

“ ‘Data documentation issues’ is not the case of a sloppy secretary failing to file test reports alphabetically,” commented Dinesh S. Thakur in an Indian magazine earlier this year. Rather, data are often falsified to show that subpar batches of pharmaceuticals meet quality standards. Now head of Tampa-based Medassure Global Compliance, a consulting firm advising companies on their pharmaceutical supply chains, Thakur was the whistle-blower who alerted FDA in 2007 to endemic manipulation of manufacturing records at India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories.

Others say the emphasis on data integrity can be misplaced. Peter J. Werth, CEO of the Connecticut-based drug ingredients importer ChemWerth, told C&EN this summer that drug quality and data integrity aren’t always correlated. In some cases, he said, technicians understandably delete misleading test data recorded by improperly calibrated lab instruments.

Werth may have a point, but the past year underscored the emphasis regulators place on sound data.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pharmaceutical mulligans
Foreign drug suppliers caught in data dragnet
Two Chinese firms get warning letters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE