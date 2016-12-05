Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

After the upset

Mixed signals and unanswered questions in the wake of Trump’s victory

by Rick Mullin
December 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Louis Lanzano/Polaris/Newscom
Donald Trump greets supporters after being declared the winner of the presidential election.
Image of Donald Trump meeting supporters after winning presidency.
Credit: Louis Lanzano/Polaris/Newscom
Donald Trump greets supporters after being declared the winner of the presidential election.

More than most ascendants to the White House, Donald Trump, in his stunning Nov. 8 victory over Hillary Clinton, has left the U.S. business community in a quandary. What can it expect from a candidate who, during an unorthodox campaign, hinted at overturning the policy apple cart in areas such as international trade, environmental management, and health care?

Yet Trump’s win did not immediately upset the pharmaceutical industry as much as it did some others. Indeed, drugmakers may well have breathed a sigh of relief, given Hillary Clinton’s more strident comments on the need to rein in drug pricing.

Why don’t we do it? Because of the drug companies.
Donald Trump, President-elect, on the prospect of Medicare renegotiating what it pays for drugs

And pharmaceutical stock prices rose on the news of Trump’s election, even as other health-care-related stocks trended downward. Shares spiked 8% for Pfizer and 6% for Novo Nordisk, while others, such as those for Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi, moved up between 2% and 5%.

A Trump presidency does hold risks for the drug industry. He has made clear that he intends to repeal and replace the industry-backed Affordable Care Act (ACA), which he and others refer to as ObamaCare. There is little doubt his Administration and Congress will move forward to obliterate much of President Obama’s signature health care legislation, but they have provided no hint as to what would replace the program, the repeal of which would strand 20 million people without benefits.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Twitter
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton staked out positions on health care using Twitter as the importance of social media surged on the campaign trail in 2016.
A tweet from Hilary Clinton emphasizing the need for epipens and the necessity of the price increase.
Credit: Twitter
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton staked out positions on health care using Twitter as the importance of social media surged on the campaign trail in 2016.

Trump has claimed he’d like to retain elements of ACA such as guaranteed coverage of preexisting conditions. The feasibility of extracting certain features from a scrapheap is, however, questionable.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Twitter
A tweet from Donald Trump degrading ObamaCare and stating his intent to get rid of it.
Credit: Twitter

Moreover, Trump has floated several policy options that would pit his Administration against the pharmaceutical sector. While battling for the Republican nomination in January, for example, he suggested to a crowd in New Hampshire that Medicare could reap $300 billion in savings by negotiating prices with drugmakers. “Why don’t we do it?” he asked. “Because of the drug companies.”

On the other hand, Trump has pitched a business-friendly tax plan that would benefit drug companies, especially those interested in repatriating cash parked overseas. Trump vows to cut the business tax rate from 35% to 15% and provide a one-time tax rate of 10% for repatriated profits. Pfizer, which was blocked by the Obama Administration from moving its headquarters to Ireland to cut taxes, currently banks about 49% of its cash outside the U.S. The figure is 88% for Eli Lilly & Co. and 91% for Amgen.

Whereas Trump has suggested he would virtually eliminate EPA in a broad move to rein in business regulation, he is thus far mum regarding FDA. Critics, however, note a bulletpoint on the President-elect’s health care policy webpage—worded similarly to statements on innovation from the major pharmaceutical manufacturers’ associations following his election—as a potential red flag.

“That type of language, when used in the past, has signaled an effort to deregulate the FDA and to lower its standards for approving new drugs and approving and clearing new medical devices,” says Michael A. Carome, director of the health research group at Public Citizen. “That type of language worries us.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry awaits US presidential pick
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump’s tweets prompt Pfizer to postpone drug price hikes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New FDA chief got good marks for his first months

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE