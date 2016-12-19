AkzoNobel forms venture in India

AkzoNobel and India’s Atul will build a 32,000-metric-ton-per-year monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) plant in the state of Gujarat, India. Atul, which will supply chlorine and hydrogen to the facility, uses MCAA to produce the herbicide 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D). AkzoNobel is not the first European chemical firm to invest in Indian MCAA production. In 2008, CABB Chemicals bought a majority stake in Karnavati Rayasan, currently India’s largest MCAA producer.
