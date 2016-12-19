Chemistry year in review

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 19, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 49

C&EN is taking stock of 2016’s biggest moments in chemistry.

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 49
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Biological Chemistry

Chemistry year in review

C&EN is taking stock of 2016’s biggest moments in chemistry.

Engineered cells control blood sugar

Cells programmed to sense glucose and release insulin prevent hyperglycemia in diabetic mice

A two-punch attack from CRISPR knocks out HIV in cells

The gene-editing technology mutates the virus’s DNA, blocking its replication in immune cells

  • Materials

    Electrides join 2-D materials club

    Nanosheets of ionic solids consisting of atomic planes separated by layers of electrons may find electronics applications

  • Policy

    Trump taps Liveris for manufacturing role

    Dow CEO will head committee aimed at turning around manufacturing

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

A smart window that powers itself

An embedded photovoltaic cell generates enough electricity to switch a liquid-crystal window from clear to cloudy

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A crystal-growing contest and a Nobel Prize-winning inconvenience

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT