Chemistry year in review

December 19, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 49
C&EN is taking stock of 2016’s biggest moments in chemistry.
Cells programmed to sense glucose and release insulin prevent hyperglycemia in diabetic mice
The gene-editing technology mutates the virus’s DNA, blocking its replication in immune cells
Nanosheets of ionic solids consisting of atomic planes separated by layers of electrons may find electronics applications
Dow CEO will head committee aimed at turning around manufacturing
An embedded photovoltaic cell generates enough electricity to switch a liquid-crystal window from clear to cloudy