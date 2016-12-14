Berkeley College of Chemistry avoided reorganization

In February, a petition at change.org alerted the chemistry community that the University of California, Berkeley, was considering folding its College of Chemistry into its College of Letters & Science to help fix long-term budgetary problems. The news ignited a firestorm on social media. A month later, such reorganization was no longer under consideration.
