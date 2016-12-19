Bono and The Edge back healthy peptides

U2’s Bono is a fixture of rock music and philanthropy. He’s also an experienced investor in technology start-ups. He and bandmate The Edge have invested an undisclosed amount in Nuritas, a Dublin-based start-up that discovers peptide-based ingredients for use in nutraceuticals and cosmetics. The company finds its products by mining libraries of billions of food-derived molecules. It looks for peptides with anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiaging properties.
