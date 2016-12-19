Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Nantero, a Boston-area start-up, has raised $21 million to bring carbon-nanotube-based computer memory to market in consumer electronics and other products. The firm has raised $110 million to date from Globespan Capital Partners and others.

Molecular Assemblies, a San Diego-based start-up developing enzyme-based DNA synthesis, has raised $2.3 million in a first round of funding from Agilent Technologies and other investors. The firm says its biocatalyst route is greener and makes longer DNA sequences than traditional phosphoramidite chemical methods.

Amyris will sell half of its squalane business to the Japanese specialty chemical firm Nikkol for up to $20 million. The two companies will then establish a cosmetic ingredients joint venture. Nikkol already distributes Amyris products in Japan.

Oxford Nanopore Technology, a U.K. firm that designs portable DNA/RNA sequencers, has raised $126 million from private investors to fund its expansion, particularly in Asia. The funding round brings total investment in the company to about $440 million.

Goldfinch Bio has been launched by the venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures. Armed with $55 million in Series A funding, Cambridge, Mass.-based Goldfinch will pursue new treatments for kidney diseases based on the discoveries of its scientific founders.

Bayer and Versant Ventures have invested $225 million to launch BlueRock Therapeutics. The Canadian company plans to develop induced pluripotent stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disorders. Its technology is based on the work of Nobel Prize winner Shinya Yamanaka of Kyoto University.

Ixchelsis, a U.K. start-up, has raised $12 million from Pfizer Ventures to advance Phase IIb clinical trials of IX-01, an oxytocin antagonist that treats premature ejaculation. IX-01 was discovered by Pfizer.

Evotec and Forge Therapeutics will develop small molecules that block LpxC, a Gram-negative antibacterial target. Evotec will optimize LpxC inhibitors discovered using Forge’s metal-binding pharmacophore library. Forge was spun out of the labs of University of California, San Diego, chemist Seth Cohen.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BlossomHill raises $100 million for cancer, autoimmune drugs
Merck signs macrocyclic peptide deal with Unnatural Products
ONI raises $75 million for single-molecule microscopy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE