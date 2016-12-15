Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Engineered cells control blood sugar

Cells programmed to sense glucose and release insulin prevent hyperglycemia in diabetic mice

by Michael Torrice
December 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A diagram depicting the synthetic circuit used in HEK cells to turn them into glucose-sensing, insulin-producing cells.
Credit: Adpated from Science

A team of bioengineers has developed a possible alternative to daily insulin injections for people with type 1 diabetes. The researchers engineered human kidney cells to act like pancreatic β cells, namely to sense blood glucose levels and produce insulin accordingly (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf4006). When implanted in mice with type 1 diabetes, the cells prevent high blood glucose levels, also known as hyperglycemia.

Scientists have been working on ways to restore β cells destroyed by the immune system in patients with type 1 diabetes. For example, doctors have tested therapies in which they transplant islet cells, which contain β cells, into patients. But these potential therapies suffer from the same problem, says Martin Fussenegger of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich: They involve cells the immune system will eventually destroy. “β cells are not very robust cells; that’s why we have diabetes,” he says.

For that reason, Fussenegger and his colleagues decided to work with a heartier cell type, the human embryonic kidney (HEK) cell, and replicate the cellular circuitry that allows β cells to respond to blood glucose levels.

β cells regulate glucose levels with the help of three types of proteins (shown): glucose transporters, potassium channels, and voltage-gated calcium channels. Glucose enters β cells through the glucose transporters and is metabolized, producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP). As ATP levels increase, potassium channels shut down, stopping the outward flow of potassium ions from the cell. This changes the voltage across the cell membrane, which in turn activates voltage-gated calcium ion channels. Calcium ions then flow into the cell and turn on gene expression pathways that trigger insulin production.

HEK cells already have a glucose transporter and a potassium channel, so Fussenegger and his colleagues just had to engineer the cells to express the calcium channel and a calcium-dependent gene circuit for insulin production.

To test the resulting cells, the team encapsulated them in alginate beads and implanted them in mice that had their β cells destroyed chemically. The animals survived for the entire three-week experiment, while mice receiving nonengineered cells died after a few days, demonstrating that the β cell mimics could reverse fatal insulin deficiency. The engineered cells also restored normal glucose levels faster than implanted human islet cells.

John Pickup, a professor of diabetes and metabolism at King’s College London, says the new strategy is exciting, especially given its possible advantages over islet-cell-based therapies. Still, the kinetics of the insulin release from the engineered cells needs further tuning to better mimic that of β cells. The implanted cells, he says, don’t release the hormone fast enough to keep up with the typical blood glucose fluctuations a person experiences throughout the day.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cool-mint-triggered gene switch makes insulin in diabetic mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cool-mint-triggered gene switch makes insulin in diabetic mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Potential diabetes therapy: Engineered cells that control blood sugar

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE