Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Happy holidays

by Bibiana Campos Seijo
December 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

So, apparently, “chemistry is not an exact science.” At least not according to Mario Andrada, the Rio spokesperson who earlier this year during the Olympic Games in Brazil used that very same statement while trying to explain why the water in the diving pools had turned green.

Of course we know him to be wrong—if chemistry isn’t an exact science then what is?—but it definitely is my favorite quote published in C&EN this year. And I can tell you there have been many; our reporters carry out thousands of interviews every year. We have just selected the best—the most amusing, insightful, controversial—and collected them into a section that we have named Quotes of the Year. You can find it on page 48 and also online at yearinreview.cenmag.org/the-year-in-quotes. Let us know which one you like best and why.

You’ll see that this week’s issue is a follow-up to the review we published on Dec. 5. We continue to take stock of the most notable moments of 2016, but whereas the Dec. 5 installment was focused on pharmaceuticals, this one looks more broadly at the year’s biggest chemistry headlines, from TSCA reform (page 33) to the impact of the U.S. presidential election (page 34) to a selection of the coolest compounds reported in 2016 (pages 30 and 31). We also step back in time and learn what has become of some of the year-end picks that we made a decade ago. All this content, as well as the pharmaceutical feature, is available at yearinreview.cenmag.org.

Looking back at 2016, I can honestly say we have been extremely busy. My highlights, in terms of the quality of journalism that exemplifies what C&EN is all about, are the 2016 Talented 12 and all the activities we arranged around the announcement of the winners at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia (we recorded their talks and have made them available on YouTube) and the coverage we provided around the Nobel Prize announcements. This year we introduced a number of interactive features, including a database that you can query about the first 50 years’ worth of Nobel nominations as well as a map that shows the geographic distribution by birth, affiliation at the time of the award, and place of death of chemistry’s 171 Nobel winners.

Besides these, we undertook several initiatives intended to make the experience of consuming C&EN content better for our readers. Of course you’ll remember that at the end of February we redesigned the print magazine. A few weeks later we also updated our website to reflect the print product’s look and feel, while also making the site mobile friendly. We followed with an update of the C&EN mobile phone and tablet apps to incorporate new functionality. Our aim is to make the experience of reading C&EN content more pleasurable, be it on a phone, tablet, desktop, or in print.

With that, I’d like to wish you all happy holidays and best of luck for 2017. We’ll be back in the new year.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smart speakers compete in a science showdown
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Let’s hear it from the ACS national meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Welcome to your new chemistry homepage

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE