Lenzing will build U.S. fiber plant

Lenzing, an Austrian maker of cellulosic fibers, plans to spend almost $300 million to build a plant in Mobile, Ala., for its Tencel brand fiber. The 90,000-metric-ton-per-year facility, the largest in the world, is set to open in early 2019. Tencel is used in apparel, home furnishing, nonwoven, and other applications. Between the new plant and expansion projects in Austria and England, Tencel capacity will increase by more than 50% by 2019, Lenzing says.
