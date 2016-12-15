Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lonza will acquire capsule maker Capsugel

Swiss pharma chemicals firm joins competitors in adding drug formulation services

by Rick Mullin
December 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Capsugel calls itself the world leader in empty, two-piece capsules.
A photo of gelatin capsule pills.
Credit: Shutterstock
Capsugel calls itself the world leader in empty, two-piece capsules.

The Swiss pharmaceutical services firm Lonza has agreed to acquire Capsugel, a specialist in oral drug delivery technologies, from the private equity firm KKR for $5.5 billion. The deal follows others in which drug chemical manufacturers have added services such as final dosage formulation to create what has been dubbed a contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO.

KKR acquired Capsugel from Pfizer five years ago for $2.4 billion. The company markets a variety of drug delivery technologies, including liquid formulation, but more than 80% of its sales are of hard gelatin capsules. Capsugel has acquired several smaller firms in an effort to broaden its services.

Lonza, a leader in pharmaceutical chemicals and pioneer in contract biologics manufacturing, says that Capsugel will enhance its bioavailability technology expertise and bring it close to the end consumer, or patient. The deal “accelerates our health care continuum strategy by giving us broader exposure to the fast-growing pharma and consumer health care markets,” says CEO Richard Ridinger.

Capsugel’s roughly $1 billion in annual sales will increase Lonza’s sales to about $4.6 billion.

A similar CDMO-forming deal was the 2014 combination of final-dose formulation firm Patheon with DSM’s pharmaceutical chemicals business. Lonza had attempted to lead the CDMO trend with a pass at Patheon in 2009. But the deal failed, and industry watchers criticized it as an ill-fated attempt to combine disparate businesses.

Times have changed. “It seems like we have a major addition to competitors to companies like Patheon,” says James Bruno, president of the consulting firm Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions. He says he will be watching to see how the deal impacts Lonza’s biologics business.

Separately, Lonza is selling its peptide business to PolyPeptide Laboratories for an undisclosed sum. Lonza bought the Belgium-based operation from UCB 10 years ago but says it now views peptides as a niche business having only limited synergies with its predominantly small-molecule technologies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recipharm to acquire Consort Medical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cambrex to acquire dosage-form drug contractor Halo
PMC bests Axyntis in quest for Isochem

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE