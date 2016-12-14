Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Noble gas shortages averted, for now

Higher prices and new sources made neon and helium more widely available

by Marc S. Reisch
December 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Users of helium and neon still get indigestion from recalling recent shortages of the two noble gases. But new investments this year by producers are likely to help stave off a repeat of earlier gut-wrenching experiences.

In response to high helium prices, the industrial gases firm Linde said in May that it would construct a plant to extract helium from a gas field in South Africa. The facility is set to open in 2018.

A month later, start-up firm Helium One said it was raising $40 million to expand exploration of a newly discovered helium field in Tanzania that scientists say could contain seven times the amount of the noble gas currently consumed worldwide each year. Today, helium is recovered as a by-product of natural gas extraction, but high prices could justify making the Tanzania project the first to produce helium on purpose, the firm says.

Users also took steps to cut helium waste. In October, three scientific societies urged Congress to support academic researchers’ efforts to limit helium consumption.

High prices and shortages also spurred investments in neon, which both enables neon lighting and is crucial to a photolithographic technique that packs transistors on semiconductor chips for phones and computers.

In July, Linde again came to the rescue, saying it would spend $250 million to capture 40 million L of neon annually from its air separation plant in La Porte, Texas. Meanwhile, shortages eased somewhat because of conservation efforts.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2016

Top Research of 2016

Revisiting Research of 2006

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Major Russian helium project comes on-line
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Help for helium users is on the way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium shortages will persist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE