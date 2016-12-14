Overtime pay limit doubles under Obama administration

—Salary below which employees—including research postdocs—must receive overtime pay under White House rules issued in 2016, up from the previous limit of $23,660. The rule’s fate is unclear, however, because a federal judge blocked it from going into effect and the incoming Trump Administration has opposed the change.
C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW
Top Headlines of 2016
Top Research of 2016
Revisiting Research of 2006
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter