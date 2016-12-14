Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Paris Agreement to curb climate change took off

Countries also clinched deal to limit hydrofluorocarbon use

by Cheryl Hogue
December 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

This year saw the official launch of the first international climate change accord that calls for greenhouse gas emission controls by nearly the entire world.

That deal, the Paris Agreement, was completed in December 2015 in the French capital. This April, the accord set a record among UN pacts for having the most countries—175—sign it on the first day they could. The agreement formally took effect in early November.

But negotiations in November focused on global implementation of the Paris deal were shaken by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. Trump said during the campaign that he would “cancel” the Paris accord and has tapped an opponent of greenhouse gas controls as head of EPA.

In other climate action, countries this year turned to the chemical industry to lead the world away from the use of a class of potent greenhouse gases: hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. Under the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer, negotiators in October finished a legally binding pact that calls for nations to limit the amount of HFCs they use within 12 years. Though HFCs don’t harm stratospheric ozone, they were introduced as substitutes for chemicals that erode the ozone layer and therefore fall under the purview of the Montreal protocol rather than the Paris Agreement.

Chemical makers, who back the new HFC treaty, are introducing more climate-friendly substitutes, notably hydrofluoroolefins. Some environmental activists, though, are pushing for greater use of ammonia and carbon dioxide as refrigerants.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2016

Top Research of 2016

Revisiting Research of 2006

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate approves HFC treaty
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden asks Senate to make US a partner in global HFC pact
Countries set schedules for reducing HFCs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE