Purdue licenses Exicure drug

Purdue Pharma has formed a pact with Exicure, a biotech firm developing “spherical nucleic acid” technology, which facilitates intracellular delivery of nucleic acids by tethering them to the surface of a nanoparticle. In exchange for an undisclosed payment and equity investment, Exicure will grant Purdue rights to its lead compound, AST-005, a topically applied treatment for psoriasis that has completed a Phase I study. Exicure is based on technology developed in the labs of Northwestern University chemist Chad Mirkin.
