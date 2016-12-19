Re: New element names

Online readers were in an excited state over final IUPAC names for elements 113, 115, 117, and 118.
Look how satisfyingly square the periodic table is now! Please stop creating elements now. Thank you.
WHS Chemistry (@Chemistry_WHS) via Twitter
Wow! I hadn’t realized how soon we’d need a new row. And it’s going to be a ridiculously long row, isn’t it?
Steuard Jensen (@steuard) via Twitter
Finally! More periodic table jokes! “Call me the 7th noble gas, cuz I’m Og.” “Call me element 115, cuz I’m the Mc.”
Joseph Josephi (@JoeJosephi) via Twitter
Will the 2017 periodic table blanket include them?
Joseph Thiebes via Facebook
Nov 14, page 18: Ginkgo Bioworks is working on an unnamed ingredient for Archer Daniels Midland and on strain improvements for Cargill. The article reversed the two partner companies.
Nov. 21, page 32:The cover story on the artificial leaf incorrectly stated that Emily Carter has worked on methanol-generating photoelectrocatalysts for decades. She has worked on those reactions for about six years.
Nov. 28, page 19:The Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety’s review of the preservative poly(hexamethylene) biguanide hydrochloride found it to be a cancer concern but not a mutagenic concern.
