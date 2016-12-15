Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Scientists smiled with DNA origami

Once used to design tiny smiley faces, the nanoscale patterning technique is gaining credibility as a practical tool

by Bethany Halford
December 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Credit: Paul W. K. Rothemund
Credit: Paul W. K. Rothemund
\
\

 

\
Credit: Ashwin Gopinath/Caltech (“The Starry Night”)
Credit: Ashwin Gopinath/Caltech (“The Starry Night”)
\
\

 

\

Ten years ago, Rothemund used DNA origami to create nanoscale smiley faces. This year he used the technique to recreate a fluorescent dime-sized version of Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”

Ten years ago, Caltech scientist Paul W. K. Rothemund published the first paper on DNA origami. He demonstrated that one long single strand of DNA could fold into a predetermined shape of double-stranded DNA when it encounters many short single strands of the nucleic acid.

Scientists had previously used DNA to build cubes and other simple geometric shapes. But Rothemund took DNA construction to a new level of complexity, crafting two-dimensional smiley faces, snowflakes, and a map of the Americas just 100 nm across. The work charmed scientists, and Rothemund’s DNA smiley face was featured on the cover of Nature, blown up and colored a cheerful yellow (Nature 2006, DOI: 10.1038/nature04586).

In the intervening years, Rothemund says, the number of people working in the field of DNA origami has grown quickly. Other groups have made more complicated 2-D shapes as well as 3-D shapes, and even DNA origami “nanobots” that change shape in the presence of certain cancer cells. Despite the progress, Rothemund adds, DNA origami has been slow to gain traction among those researchers who might use it practically in areas such as photonics or electronics, for example, to position molecules on semiconductor surfaces.

This year, Rothemund’s group reported using DNA origami to reproduce a dime-sized version of Van Gogh’s painting “The Starry Night.” The DNA folded into photonic crystal cavities tuned so that fluorescent molecules would glow red when installed into the spaces (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature18287). “We’re slowly trying to convince physicists that it’s really worthwhile,” Rothemund says.

Hendrik Dietz, now a biophysics professor at the Technical University of Munich, remembers reading Rothemund’s landmark Nature paper when it came out in 2006. At the time, Dietz was a graduate student at TUM working in the area of single-molecule biophysics, and he’d taken the journal to the gym to read it while running on the treadmill. Dietz had been considering changing fields, and after learning about DNA origami, he had found his new calling.

“Ten years ago, people considered DNA origami to be a curiosity—just a way to make funny shapes,” Dietz says. But in the intervening decade he thinks it has become more useful, even if it has primarily been in niche applications, such as precision measurements of biomolecules. For example, Dietz’s group recently used DNA origami to study the stacking forces in DNA (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf5508).

Although DNA origami has yet to find a killer app, Dietz thinks the technique has already delivered on its promise. “Through the efforts of making increasingly more complex objects, we have learned so much about the molecule DNA,” he says. “I don’t really see how you would have gained that understanding—the thermodynamics, the mechanics, the kinetics—without trying to build something with the molecule. This in itself is of great value.”


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2016

Top Research of 2016

Revisiting Research of 2006

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA origami hits the big time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers Report Largest DNA Origami To Date
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slow And Steady Makes Perfect Crystals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE