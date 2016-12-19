Advertisement

Chemical Bonding

Six bonds to carbon: Confirmed

Chemists obtain elusive crystal structure of hexamethylbenzene dication, confirming its nonclassical structure with a six-coordinate carbon atom

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Pyramidal C6(CH3)62+ contains the first confirmed example of six-coordinate carbon; carbon = gray, hydrogen = white.
Structure of C6(CH3)62+.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Pyramidal C6(CH3)62+ contains the first confirmed example of six-coordinate carbon; carbon = gray, hydrogen = white.

Among chemistry’s most fundamental concepts is that carbon is tetravalent and forms four bonds to other atoms. And when it comes to aromaticity, benzene’s hexagonal planar ring structure is taken as gospel. Chemists have thus been fascinated by finding exceptions to these truths. One example is hexamethylbenzene dication, C6(CH3)62+, a molecule first prepared in 1973 and suspected of not only having a six-coordinate carbon atom but also of being nonplanar. But the structure has only been inferred by spectroscopy. Moritz Malischewski and Konrad Seppelt of Free University of Berlin have now reported the first X-ray crystal structure for C6(CH3)62+, confirming it has a pentagonal pyramidal C6 framework with a six-coordinate carbon at the apex of the molecule (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2016, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201608795). Like other nonclassical carbocations, such as CH5+ and the norbornyl cation (C7H11+), experimental proof of the C6(CH3)62+ structure proved challenging. The team first prepared an epoxide of hexamethyl Dewar benzene (a bicyclic benzene isomer) and then dissolved the epoxide in magic acid (HSO3F/SbF5) and added anhydrous HF at low temperature. Under these superacidic conditions, O2- is pulled off to generate C6(CH3)6(SbF6)2•HSO3F. Structural and computational analysis revealed that the molecule retains its aromaticity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Pnictogen Ring Boasts Aromaticity
Silylated Ammonium ‘Trophy Molecule’

