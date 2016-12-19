Sun shines on new solar technologies

Two solar-cell start-ups have raised funds from investors. Oxford Photovoltaics, a University of Oxford spin-off, raised $21 million from Statoil Energy Ventures and others to scale up its perovskite-based technology. Perovskite materials share a crystal structure that could help make inexpensive solar cells. The firm has a pilot line in Germany and a development agreement with a major solar manufacturer. Separately, Sweden’s Exeger has raised $5.5 million from the European energy firm Fortum to scale up production of printable, dye-sensitized solar cells for use in consumer electronics and buildings.
