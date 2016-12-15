Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Trump on energy and climate

EPA, Energy Department nominees signal sea change

by Jeff Johnson , Randy Lee Loftis
December 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pruitt
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office
Photo of Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma attorney general.
Credit: Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s picks to lead the Energy Department and Environmental Protection Agency signal a hard-right turn from the recent past for these two agencies.

Perry
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Photo of former Texas Governor Rick Perry.
Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, nominated for EPA, has opposed a number of EPA pollution control regulations and federal actions to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Trump’s pick for energy secretary, also opposes regulations to forestall climate change and has called for the elimination of the department he would head.

Coupled with Trump’s selection of Rex Tillerson, CEO of ExxonMobil, as secretary of state, the nominations signal that fossil-fuel interests will be a driving force in the new Administration.

Perry’s close ties to the oil industry in his home state will likely lead to department policy that tilts the playing field to fossil fuels.
American Sustainable Business Council

Pruitt, Oklahoma’s chief lawyer since 2010, has on several occasions sued EPA to block regulations. He has fought regulations to toughen rules on toxic air pollutants and the interstate transport of smog-causing emissions. In addition, Pruitt recently opposed agency plans to tighten safety requirements aimed at preventing chemical plant accidents.

Pruitt led efforts by states to overturn the Clean Power Plan, the Obama Administration’s signature program to limit emissions of carbon dioxide. The plan is the main means for the U.S. to meet its pledges under the Paris Agreement, the 2015 international pact to curb human-caused climate change. Pruitt and other opponents have argued that the power plan is not legally allowed under the Clean Air Act.

Pruitt has many supporters, however, including a major chemical industry association—the American Chemistry Council—and other organizations that would like to see EPA regulations checked or rolled back.

If confirmed, Perry would represent a substantial shift from President Barack Obama’s energy secretaries, Ernest Moniz and Stephen Chu, who were world-renowned physicists with long experience with DOE’s network of research facilities. Both were strong advocates for research and commercialization of advanced renewable energy technologies.

Groups such as the American Sustainable Business Council, which represents 250,000 companies, say that U.S. leadership in renewable energy might be in jeopardy. “Perry’s close ties to the oil industry in his home state will likely lead to department policy that tilts the playing field to fossil fuels,” the group says.

However, Perry also promoted wind energy and sought federal funding for carbon capture and storage projects and research in Texas.

“As governor, Perry saw the job creation and business opportunity in clean energy and helped turn Texas into the national leader in wind power,” notes the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit group. Still the group remains concerned about his views on climate change.

The Trump transition team upset DOE scientists with a questionnaire seeking detailed information on department activities—from nuclear waste to support for renewable technology development. Many of the 74 questions pertained to department support for climate-change-related activities. One sought the professional society affiliations of staff in DOE’s national research labs.

Most alarming to DOE scientists, the transition team asked for names of scientists attending domestic and international climate change meetings. The department has refused to provide individuals’ names.

However, the transition team last week backed off from the memo, saying the questionnaire was not authorized.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Pruitt takes the helm at EPA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What election 2016 means for the chemistry enterprise
Obama Nominates Key Officials

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE