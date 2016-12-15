The year in quotes

We felt the explosion rattle the floor and walls eight floors up.
—Hannah Shelton, researcher, Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, on the explosion that took the arm of postdoc Thea Ekins-Coward
Kevlar, to my understanding, took 20 years to get from the red to the black. Wall Street just isn’t going to stand for that sort of thing today.
—Andrew Feiring, chemist for DuPont Central R&D from 1974 to 2006
The technique “allows the chemist to initiate the reaction of a single molecule and then see the bonding changes in that very same molecule.”
—Peter Chen, chemistry professor, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, on driving a reversible Bergman cyclization with scanning tunneling microscopy and visualizing the reaction with atomic force microscopy
My worry is that by the time we get something out the door, this outbreak will have already burned out.
—Sina Bavari, chief scientific officer, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, on developing a treatment for the Zika virus
Chemistry is not an exact science.
—Mario Andrada, Rio spokesperson, on the diving pool turning green at the Rio Olympic Games
In the equality movement, we’ve gotten the door open, gotten ourselves at the table, and have conditioned younger people to expect equal treatment.
—Barbara Belmont, past chair, ACS Division of Professional Relations Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies Subdivision
As scientists with a natural tendency to collaborate, we owe it to our society to try to build a bridge to understanding.
—Eliezer Rabinovici, physics professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, on building trust among scientists in the Middle East
Some people have said these compounds redefine persistence.
—Jessica C. D’eon, chemistry professor, University of Toronto, on the stability of perfluorocarbons in the environment
Years ago, chemistry postdocs would get multiple job offers, but now getting one is a success.
—Liming Shao, chemistry professor, Fudan University
There are 20 million of us in the chemistry community, plus all the people they know. Imagine if we were all mobilized.
—Bego Gerber, cofounder, Chemists Without Borders
States know that science is where the jobs are.
—Lauren Posey, governmental affairs manager, American Chemical Society, on states’ responses to Every Student Succeeds Act, a new K–12 education law
Virtual reality enables us to compute and visualize in a seamless way.
—Amitabh Varshney, director, University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies, on how the rise of virtual reality will change chemistry
This is a huge, serious threat, but it’s not primarily a technology problem. ... We have good methods for detecting explosives.
—David A. Atkinson, chief scientist for explosives detection research, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Chemists today don’t make catalysts—they buy, open the bottle, and let the genie do its magic.
—Victor Snieckus, organic chemist, Queen’s University, Ontario
The brain is just replete with interesting problems that chemists can help us understand.
—Stephen J. Lippard, chemistry professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on the role of chemistry in President Obama’s BRAIN initiative
The OLED display industry is at tipping point.
—David K. Flattery, business development manager for organic light-emitting diodes, DuPont
We need research funding to do with the mycobiome what was done with the microbiome. We don’t even know what 1% of the mycobiome is doing.
—Mihai Netea, fungus researcher, Radboud Institute for Molecular Life Sciences
Don’t just take for granted that all tattoo artists are good or all inks are good. You are also responsible for your own health.
—Jens Bergström, tattoo artist, Heavenly Ink Tattoo & Piercing, Åkersberga, Sweden
When we understand how the environment impacts our health, we can do something about it.
—Linda Birnbaum, director, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, on the agency’s 50 years of research linking chemical exposures to health effects
We now have a zoo of aromaticity, and no matter which way you view it, we need to think about how we might use this new information.
—Alexander I. Boldyrev, cofounder and co-organizer, International Conference on Chemical Bonding
C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW
Top Headlines of 2016
Top Research of 2016
Revisiting Research of 2006
