Policy

ACS Fellows Open For Nominations

by Linda Wang
February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
ACS Welcomes New Officers

ACS hosted its annual reception for new officers on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. ACS governance and key staff members networked with guests from the Washington science establishment and funding agencies. Pictured from left are Board Chair Pat Confalone; Immediate Past-President Diane Grob Schmidt; President Donna J. Nelson; President-Elect Allison Campbell; Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein, and ACS Secretary Flint H. Lewis.

In her remarks, Nelson said that “members are the lifeblood of the society,” and she reinforced her commitment to making the issues that ACS members care about the focus of her presidency. At the ACS national meeting in San Diego in March, for example, her programming will include sessions on employment, diversity, and chemical education.—LW

The ACS Fellows Program is seeking nominations for the 2016 class of ACS Fellows. The program recognizes members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to the science, the profession, and ACS. Eligibility requirements and nominating instructions can be found at www.acs.org/fellows. Nominations are due April 1.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

