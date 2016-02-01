Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 1, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 5

Speedier development and regulatory process contributed to a peak in product approvals in 2015

Volume 94 | Issue 5
Polymers

The Year In New Drugs

Speedier development and regulatory process contributed to a peak in product approvals in 2015

Van Gogh’s Fading Colors Inspire Scientific Inquiry

Lessons learned from the chemical breakdown of pigments in the Post-Impressionist’s masterpieces

How Chemistry Is Helping Defeat Fuel Fraud

Novel detection systems for laundered diesel and gasoline succeed where dyes alone are failing

  • Environment

    Estimating The Environmental Impact Of Southern California’s Great Methane Leak

    Climate Science: At its peak, the leak had emissions with a global warming potential equivalent to the daily CO2 given off by 7 million cars

  • Business

    How One Entrepreneur Is Making Rotary Evaporators Cool Again

    Start-up firm Ecodyst is debuting a condenser that it promises will save money, water, and the cost of dry ice 

  • K-12 Education

    Science Education Turns To The States

    New K–12 education law includes more potential for states to create science programs

Science Concentrates

Environment

Nanochemistry On My Mind

One of the founding fathers of nanoscience reflects on the field’s foundation and predicts its future impact

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

