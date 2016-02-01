The Year In New Drugs

February 1, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 5
Speedier development and regulatory process contributed to a peak in product approvals in 2015
Lessons learned from the chemical breakdown of pigments in the Post-Impressionist’s masterpieces
Novel detection systems for laundered diesel and gasoline succeed where dyes alone are failing
Climate Science: At its peak, the leak had emissions with a global warming potential equivalent to the daily CO2 given off by 7 million cars
Start-up firm Ecodyst is debuting a condenser that it promises will save money, water, and the cost of dry ice
New K–12 education law includes more potential for states to create science programs
One of the founding fathers of nanoscience reflects on the field’s foundation and predicts its future impact