AbbVie Sets Deal With MD Anderson

AbbVie is joining with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to pursue immuno-oncology therapies. Over three years, the partners will evaluate ideas for fighting cancer by combining new molecules and technology for hitting targets from AbbVie with MD Anderson’s capabilities for preclinical modeling, clinical studies, and immune monitoring to understand drug mechanisms and identify biomarkers. James P. Allison, who discovered using T-cell checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer, leads MD Anderson’s immunotherapy program.
