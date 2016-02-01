Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Addressing Exposure To Mercury

February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Jan. 18, page 32: The Science & Technology story about fabricating catalyst particles with fine control over their structure mistakenly abbreviated manganese oxide as MgO. The spikes on the outside of the catalyst particles in question are, in fact, made of manganese oxide, not magnesium oxide.

Every week I look forward to reading my copy of C&EN and learning about new discoveries and developments. I was particularly grateful to read Michael McCoy’s article “A Hurried Good-bye to Mercury” (C&EN, Nov. 2, 2015, page 24).

Ever since learning of the mercury poisoning of Japanese in a small fishing village on Minamata Bay in the mid- to late-20th century and the death of a female researcher at Dartmouth College in 1997, I have been concerned with mercury being put into our environment.

I am glad to see businesses scramble to do away with mercury-based chlor-alkali production and to see coal-fired power plants work to reduce their mercury emissions. Developments such as these help me retain my optimistic perception of the human race and our future.

Hugh R. Hays
Soldotna, Alaska

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Former C&EN editor in chief Rudy Baum died in March. We celebrate his legacy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday gift ideas
Deserving Of Respect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE