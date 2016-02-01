Addressing Exposure To Mercury

Jan. 18, page 32: The Science & Technology story about fabricating catalyst particles with fine control over their structure mistakenly abbreviated manganese oxide as MgO. The spikes on the outside of the catalyst particles in question are, in fact, made of manganese oxide, not magnesium oxide.
Every week I look forward to reading my copy of C&EN and learning about new discoveries and developments. I was particularly grateful to read Michael McCoy’s article “A Hurried Good-bye to Mercury” (C&EN, Nov. 2, 2015, page 24).
Ever since learning of the mercury poisoning of Japanese in a small fishing village on Minamata Bay in the mid- to late-20th century and the death of a female researcher at Dartmouth College in 1997, I have been concerned with mercury being put into our environment.
I am glad to see businesses scramble to do away with mercury-based chlor-alkali production and to see coal-fired power plants work to reduce their mercury emissions. Developments such as these help me retain my optimistic perception of the human race and our future.
Hugh R. Hays
Soldotna, Alaska
