Adrian S. Fox

Fox, 79, died on Dec. 10, 2015, in Surprise, Ariz.
“My father loved chemistry. In his career, he covered a range of disciplines, from physical organic studies to polymers and materials to medical devices. He began his career at Union Carbide and went on to work with companies including Pfizer, Cambrex Hydrogels, and Axelgaard Manufacturing. Later, he became a consultant, sharing deep expertise in hydrogels and wound dressings. He loved being both a scientist and a manager, taking pride in each. In retirement, he enjoyed exploring his interest in photography, especially nature scenes. He also loved reading, especially biographies of historical figures and accounts of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.”—Suzanne Stokes, daughter
Most recent title: director of new product development and regulatory affairs, Axelgaard Manufacturing
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1957; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Washington, 1962
Survivors: wife, Helene; daughter, Suzanne Stokes; son, Brian; stepdaughter, Denise Mantrom; stepson, Richard Gossett; and two grandchildren
