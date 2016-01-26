Advertisement

Environment

Barriers To Pollution Prevention

Environment: Many industrial facilities report they are unaware of greener chemicals or alternative technology

by Cheryl Hogue
January 26, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from EPA
a Includes customer demand and unsuccessful efforts to reduce pollution. SOURCE: EPA, Toxics Release Inventory data for 2014
Pie chart shows reasons that industrial facilities gave to EPA about why they don’t prevent pollution.
Credit: Adapted from EPA
a Includes customer demand and unsuccessful efforts to reduce pollution. SOURCE: EPA, Toxics Release Inventory data for 2014

Many industrial facilities aren’t acting to prevent the release of toxic chemicals because they aren’t aware of less hazardous alternatives, according to new data released by the Environmental Protection Agency.

This could mean opportunities for researchers developing greener chemicals or cleaner technologies, says Caitlin Briere, who works on EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) program.

It could also indicate that the operators of a facility simply don’t know about commercially available and economically viable substitute chemicals or less-polluting technology, adds Steve Witkin of the TRI program. This could signal an opportunity for those making or selling greener chemicals or technologies to “educate” industrial decision-makers about the availability of those alternatives, he says.

EPA asked industrial facilities about the barriers that hinder them from adopting pollution prevention practices as part of the TRI data collected for 2014. The results are shown here. Under federal law, facilities in the U.S. that release any of hundreds of toxic chemicals must report on air emissions, water discharges, recycling, and disposal of those substances each year. EPA collates those data and then releases them to the public.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

