Call For Papers: International Carbohydrate Symposium

The International Carbohydrate Symposium will take place on July 17–21 at the New Orleans Marriott. The meeting will highlight advances in the glycosciences.
Sessions include “Hudson Award Symposium in Honor of Geert-Jan Boons”; “Synthesis of Carbohydrates, Glycoconjugates & Glycan-Based Biomaterials”; “Carbohydrate Structure, Analysis & Computation”; “Glycobiochemistry & Glycobiology”; “Glycotechnology in Medicine, Nutrition & Material Science”; “Conversion & Utilization of Lignocellulosic Biomass”; “Sustainable Solutions for Processes & Products at DuPont”; and “Development & Commercialization of Cutting-Edge Analytical Technologies for Characterization of Carbohydrates.”
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the summer; the online program will be available on June 13.
Abstracts are due May 2. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit www.ics-2016.org.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
