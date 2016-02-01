Calvin H. Long

Long, 88, died on April 28, 2015, in Black Mountain, N.C.
“Dad would drive us all over the country on vacations, even nonstop from Oklahoma City to South Florida several times. He loved playing duplicate bridge and was very interested in family history using early genealogy software. He cherished his collection of Henne pottery, his partner, Linda Briggs, and his family and friends.”—Hilarie Benedetto, daughter
Most recent title: manager of technical and administrative services, Kerr-McGee Technical Center (now Anadarko Petroleum)
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Miami, 1950; M.S., chemistry, Franklin & Marshall College, 1956; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Stanford University, 1964
Survivors: daughter, Hilarie Long Benedetto; son, James; and three grandsons
