Cell Immunotherapy Firm Adicet Launches

Cell-immunotherapy-focused Adicet Bio has launched with $51 million in its first round of financing led by OrbiMed and including Novartis Venture Fund and Pontifax. In clinical trials, its cellular therapies reengineer a patient’s own T cells to home in on and kill cancer cells. Those highly personalized treatments present manufacturing challenges and may prove to be expensive. Adicet is also working on universal immune cell therapies, which would allow multiple patients to be treated. Adicet also announced the acquisition of Applied Immune Technologies, which is developing immunotherapies that target the intracellular proteome.
