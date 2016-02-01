ChemClubs Celebrate 10 Years

On Nov. 16, 2015, high school chemistry clubs around the country threw a Virtual ChemClub Party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ACS ChemClub program, which started as a pilot program in 2005 with just 15 clubs. The program currently has nearly 500 clubs in the U.S. and abroad.
More than 120 clubs participated in the virtual event, where each club received a box of activities from ACS, watched a live broadcast simultaneously and then participated in the same chemistry activities based on the theme “Hacking Your Taste Buds.”
“In the past decade, chemistry clubs have participated in a number of activities, including chemistry demonstrations in schools, collecting water samples and data for the Global Water Experiment, sharing recipes for the ChemClub cookbook, baking countless periodic table cupcakes, and raising thousands of dollars for the Pennies for PUR Water campaign,” ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly said in the live broadcast. “I’m sure the next 10 years will bring even more activities and accomplishments.”
Tenth anniversary celebrations are ongoing. Students, teachers, and chemistry enthusiasts are invited to participate in a contest to create chemistry infographics. Submissions may be sent to hschemclubs@acs.org by Feb. 15. For more information, visit www.acs.org/chemclubs.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter