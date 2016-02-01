Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Chemistry and Biology go Head-to-Head

February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Jan. 18, page 32: The Science & Technology story about fabricating catalyst particles with fine control over their structure mistakenly abbreviated manganese oxide as MgO. The spikes on the outside of the catalyst particles in question are, in fact, made of manganese oxide, not magnesium oxide.

The editorial “2015 Yields Two Nobels for Chemistry” applauded that “chemistry won big this year” in light of the recent trend that a greater number of Chemistry Nobel Prizes go to biology than chemistry (C&EN, Oct. 12, 2015, page 3). While the prospect of “reduced” chances to win the ultimate science prize may be a little disappointing to chemists who work in traditional chemistry disciplines, relatively more Nobel Prizes being awarded to biology-related fields should be viewed as beneficial from a long-term perspective.

Although chemistry is still the central science, our very existence as individual humans is based on our biological system (that is, our body), and what we know about this biological system and how we should treat it is probably among the top priorities in most people’s minds.

Key breakthroughs in understanding the mystery of our biological system at the levels of chemical bonding, as well as revelations concerning molecular structures, have had and will have profound implications on our health. Continuously increasing our biology knowledge will allow advancement in biotechnology and medical technology, which in turn may either directly impact people’s lives or be perceived as holistically beneficial to society.

Given the increasingly complex and unprecedented challenges that we face in the 21st century with regards to population dynamics, resource availability, and a seemingly deteriorating global environment, science and technology in general, and biology-related technologies in particular, are becoming more important in providing possible solutions.

Progress in extending life expectancy and improving quality of life will produce not only tangible rewards, but will also produce more important intangibles that are crucial to strengthening the scientific enterprise. Worldwide enthusiasm for and admiration of science, along with the desire and willingness to support scientific endeavors, which are, in part, inspired by Nobel Laureates’ accomplishments in exploring the unknowns of the world, will certainly make a stronger foundation that enables the sustainment of our civilization into the future. Here I wish to thank the Nobel Committees for their wisdom and vision.

Charles Rong
Adelphi, Md.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: Staying skeptical during Nobel season
Editorial: Our evolution continues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: Celebrating the centennial of C&EN

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE