People

David W. Riley

February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Riley
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of David Riley Jr.
Photo of David Riley.
Credit: Courtesy of David Riley Jr.

Riley, 94, died on July 9, 2015, in Branchburg, N.J.

“My father is best remembered for his positive attitude, warm smile, and brilliant mind. After serving as a naval officer in the Pacific during World War II, he devoted himself to his friends, family, education, and science. His many colleagues have commented on his compassionate nature and his patient mentorship. We all marveled at his love of playing tennis well into his 80s and his great love of science and continual learning until the day he died. He was extremely proud of his profession and volunteer activities, and he never retired from these passions.”—Douglas Riley, son

Most recent title: president, Extrusion Engineers

Education: B.S., chemistry, Tufts University, 1943; Ph.D., physical organic chemistry, Ohio State University, 1951

Survivors: sons, David Jr. and Douglas; daughter, Donna Hammond Lederman; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

