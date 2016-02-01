Advertisement

Policy

Georgia Section Group Hosts President’s Forum

by Maria Beug-Deeb,
February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
ACS Immediate Past-President Diane Grob Schmidt addressed industry members in Atlanta on Oct. 29 at a President’s Forum hosted by the Chemical Businesses Group of the ACS Georgia Section.

In her talk, “ACS Means Business,” she spoke about her vision for an enhanced relationship between ACS and chemical businesses. She then led an in-depth roundtable discussion of how ACS can better serve its industry members.

The Chemical Businesses Group was started in 2008 as a self-sustaining committee of the Georgia Section to act as a local affiliate of the ACS Small Chemical Businesses Division. The group fosters business development through networking within the Georgia Section’s industrial community.

Participating companies range from small firms to multinational corporations and include chemical manufacturing, equipment, instrumentation, and laboratory and consulting services firms.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

