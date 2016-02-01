Glenn R. Svoboda

Svoboda, 84, died on Oct. 22, 2015, in Grafton, Wisc.
“Glenn served in the Army doing research at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Aurora, Colo. After fulfilling his military obligations, he furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, receiving his Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry in 1959. Glenn was a member of the Chemist’s Circle of Milwaukee, a local society of professional chemists from industry and academia. He was also a member of the American Chemical Society and served as chair of the Milwaukee Section in 1969. He received the ACS Milwaukee Section Award in 1978.”—family of Glenn Svoboda
Most recent title: vice president of research and development, Freeman Chemical
Education: B.S., pharmaceutical chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1952; Ph.D., pharmaceutical chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1959
Survivors: wife, Janice; daughter, Melora; sons, Kevin and Craig; and grandchildren
